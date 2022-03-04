$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2017 Land Rover Discovery
2017 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE | PANO | MERIDIAN | 19 IN WHEELS | COMING SOON
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
23,124KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8474694
- Stock #: 13894
- VIN: SALCR2BG5HH713894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13894
- Mileage 23,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Adjustable Seat
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3