2017 Land Rover Discovery

23,124 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE | PANO | MERIDIAN | 19 IN WHEELS | COMING SOON

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE | PANO | MERIDIAN | 19 IN WHEELS | COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,124KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8474694
  Stock #: 13894
  VIN: SALCR2BG5HH713894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13894
  • Mileage 23,124 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Adjustable Seat
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
