2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

HSE LUXURY, Navi, Pano Roof, B Cam

HSE LUXURY, Navi, Pano Roof, B Cam

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6847931
  • Stock #: 10407466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived.... Fully Loaded, Gorgeous Colour Combination

Offering brilliant driving dynamics and a wealth of features, our 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 4WD in Yulong White was masterfully engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp matched with a paddle-shifted 9 Speed Automatic transmission. With this luxurious Four Wheel Drive SUV, score near approximately 9.0L/100km on the highway to help you dominate on or off-road thanks to the well-proven Terrain Response system. You can go where few would ever venture into this incredible Discovery Sport HSE Luxury with a has a commanding presence with an overall sense of confidence enhanced by xenon headlamps with LED signature.

The versatile HSE Luxury interior pampers you with space for all of your gear as well as top-shelf amenities including passive entry, Windsor leather seating, a fixed panoramic roof, two-zone climate control with air quality sensing and configurable mood lighting. Stay seamlessly connected while out on your adventures via Bluetooth, navigation, premium audio with available satellite radio, InControl Apps, and an eight-inch infotainment color touchscreen.

Our Land Rover has achieved excellent safety scores with ABS, stability and traction control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and side curtain airbags. You'll also appreciate the added peace of mind provided by the rear camera, parking sensors, hill descent control, and hill start assist. With all the capability, comfort, and charisma you desire, out Discovery Sport is an ideal choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

