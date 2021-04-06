+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived.... Fully Loaded, Gorgeous Colour Combination
Offering brilliant driving dynamics and a wealth of features, our 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 4WD in Yulong White was masterfully engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp matched with a paddle-shifted 9 Speed Automatic transmission. With this luxurious Four Wheel Drive SUV, score near approximately 9.0L/100km on the highway to help you dominate on or off-road thanks to the well-proven Terrain Response system. You can go where few would ever venture into this incredible Discovery Sport HSE Luxury with a has a commanding presence with an overall sense of confidence enhanced by xenon headlamps with LED signature.
The versatile HSE Luxury interior pampers you with space for all of your gear as well as top-shelf amenities including passive entry, Windsor leather seating, a fixed panoramic roof, two-zone climate control with air quality sensing and configurable mood lighting. Stay seamlessly connected while out on your adventures via Bluetooth, navigation, premium audio with available satellite radio, InControl Apps, and an eight-inch infotainment color touchscreen.
Our Land Rover has achieved excellent safety scores with ABS, stability and traction control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and side curtain airbags. You'll also appreciate the added peace of mind provided by the rear camera, parking sensors, hill descent control, and hill start assist. With all the capability, comfort, and charisma you desire, out Discovery Sport is an ideal choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
