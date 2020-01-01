Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD 4dr Td6 HSE

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD 4dr Td6 HSE

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$55,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,935KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4488729
  • Stock #: 18829
  • VIN: SALWR2FK8HA146620
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

..

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Audio Voice Control

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

