$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE|Navigation|Pano Roof|Camera|Leather

Location

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

  1. 5259806
$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,180KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5259806
  • Stock #: NM0347
  • VIN: SALWR2FV1HA674252
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2017 Range Rover Sport HSE


Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.


COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!


This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.


Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!


Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe! 

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

