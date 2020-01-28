Menu
2017 Lexus ES 350

350 EXECUTIVE PKG. NAVI PANO INCOMING

2017 Lexus ES 350

350 EXECUTIVE PKG. NAVI PANO INCOMING

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$33,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,673KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4586340
  • Stock #: 18912
  • VIN: JTHBK1GGXH2255510
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory warranty until May 2021 or 80,000km, 18'' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Automatic Powered Opening Trunk, Blind Spot Monitor, Driver Seat Memory, ES 350 Executive Package, Heated & Fan Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Wood & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Panoramic Glass Roof, Power Rear Window Sunshade.



LEXUS FACTORY KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:



NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

HEATED/COOLED SEATS

BLIND SPOT MONITOR

18 INCH WHEELS

PUSH START

SATELLITE RADIO









Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2017 Lexus ES 350 EXECUTIVE PKG. NAVI PANO INCOMING



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.



Reviews:

* Owners tend to report a completely luxurious execution, thanks to the ESs relaxing highway drive, low noise levels, richly detailed and upscale cabin, and great up-level feature content. Hybrid models are highly rated for a seamless powertrain and great mileage, and the power and sound of the V6 engine are said to be pleasing and robust. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

