Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory warranty until May 2021 or 80,000km, 18'' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Automatic Powered Opening Trunk, Blind Spot Monitor, Driver Seat Memory, ES 350 Executive Package, Heated & Fan Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Wood & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Panoramic Glass Roof, Power Rear Window Sunshade.







LEXUS FACTORY KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:







NAVIGATION



BACK UP CAMERA



HEATED/COOLED SEATS



BLIND SPOT MONITOR



18 INCH WHEELS



PUSH START



SATELLITE RADIO



















Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2017 Lexus ES 350 EXECUTIVE PKG. NAVI PANO INCOMING







Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.







* Owners tend to report a completely luxurious execution, thanks to the ESs relaxing highway drive, low noise levels, richly detailed and upscale cabin, and great up-level feature content. Hybrid models are highly rated for a seamless powertrain and great mileage, and the power and sound of the V6 engine are said to be pleasing and robust. Source: autoTRADER.ca

