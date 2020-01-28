Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F-Sport Series 3|Navigation|Heads Up Disp|BSM|LDW|Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F-Sport Series 3|Navigation|Heads Up Disp|BSM|LDW|Cruise

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 4581015
  2. 4581015
  3. 4581015
  4. 4581015
  5. 4581015
  6. 4581015
  7. 4581015
  8. 4581015
  9. 4581015
  10. 4581015
  11. 4581015
  12. 4581015
  13. 4581015
  14. 4581015
  15. 4581015
  16. 4581015
  17. 4581015
  18. 4581015
  19. 4581015
  20. 4581015
  21. 4581015
  22. 4581015
  23. 4581015
  24. 4581015
  25. 4581015
  26. 4581015
  27. 4581015
  28. 4581015
  29. 4581015
  30. 4581015
  31. 4581015
Contact Seller

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,400KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4581015
  • Stock #: NM0199
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ7H2099757
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2017 Lexus NX200T F-Sport Series 3

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2016 Audi A3 2.0T Qu...
 86,600 KM
$17,800 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 86 GT86|...
 68,700 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2014 Porsche Panamer...
 69,900 KM
$48,800 + tax & lic
Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Send A Message