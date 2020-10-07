2017 Lexus NX 200t

+ taxes & licensing
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Eminent White Pearl Exterior On Black Nuluxe Leather Interior.
One Owner, Off Lease, Fully Serviced, Safety Certified And A Balance Of Lexus Warranty Comprehensive Coverage August 2021 Or 80,000Km, Powertrain And Safety Restraints August 2023 Or 110,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2017 Lexus NX200t Premium SE Is Loaded With Aluminum Roof Rails, Garage Door Opener, Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, 18" Unique Black Aluminum Alloy, A Temporary Spare Tire, Black Front Grille w/Black Grille Surround, Black Side Mirrors, 120V/100-Watt Power Outlet, Memory Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Side View Mirrors, Compass, Drivers Seat Memory System, Power Back Door, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Seat Ventilation, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
