2017 Lexus NX 200t

46,000 KM

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

PREMIUM SE CERTIFIED!

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

46,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6199308
  • Stock #: 132933
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ9H2134671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 132933
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Eminent White Pearl Exterior On Black Nuluxe Leather Interior.

One Owner, Off Lease, Fully Serviced, Safety Certified And A Balance Of Lexus Warranty Comprehensive Coverage August 2021 Or 80,000Km, Powertrain And Safety Restraints August 2023 Or 110,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2017 Lexus NX200t Premium SE Is Loaded With Aluminum Roof Rails, Garage Door Opener, Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, 18" Unique Black Aluminum Alloy, A Temporary Spare Tire, Black Front Grille w/Black Grille Surround, Black Side Mirrors, 120V/100-Watt Power Outlet, Memory Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Side View Mirrors, Compass, Drivers Seat Memory System, Power Back Door, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Seat Ventilation, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-XXXX

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
