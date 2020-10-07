Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

66,000 KM

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

F SPORT 3 CERTIFIED RIOJA RED INT CLEAN CARFAX!

2017 Lexus RX 350

F SPORT 3 CERTIFIED RIOJA RED INT CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6199311
  • Stock #: 4740346
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA8HC069509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4740346
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nebula Grey Pearl Exterior On Rioja Red F Sport Leather Interior.

Local Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Lexus Warranty Powertrain And Safety Restraints December 2022 Or 110,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This Top Of The Line 2017 Lexus RX350 F-Sport 3 Model Is Loaded With Cornering Lamp, F SPORT Shift Knob, SPORT S+ Mode, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, Rear Cross Traffic Brake, F SPORT Leather Steering Wheel, F SPORT Badging, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HDD Navigation, Voice Activation, Remote Touch, Single-Disc CD, 12.3" Colour Display Screen, Mark Levinson Sound System, Head-Up Display, MP3 Audio Capability, 2 USB Audio Inputs, Automatic Sound Levelizer (ASL), Bluetooth Capability, Integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio And Satellite Roof Mounted Fin Antenna, F SPORT Front Grille, Paddle Shifters, Premium LED Rear Combination Lamps, Auto Recirculation AC, F SPORT Meter, F SPORT Seats, Aluminum Sport Pedals w/Rubber Inserts, Wheels: F SPORT 20" Alloy, L-Shaped Premium LED Headlamps, Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM), A Temporary Spare Tire, F SPORT Scuff Plates, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

