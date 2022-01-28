Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

83,256 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

360CAM/HUD/RED/NAVI/MARK LEVINSON SOUND/1-OWNER

2017 Lexus RX 350

360CAM/HUD/RED/NAVI/MARK LEVINSON SOUND/1-OWNER

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,256KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8191107
  • Stock #: NM0305
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA7HC095244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0305
  • Mileage 83,256 KM

Vehicle Description

RED LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT, NAVIGATION, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, MEMORY SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, STEERING ASSIST, SWAY WARNING, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS IGNITION, POWER LIFTGATE, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, 20 INCH WHEELS, ONE OWNER 2017 WHITE PEARL ON RED LEATHER LEXUS RX 350 F-SPORT | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

