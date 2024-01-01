Menu
2017 Maserati Levante

65,300 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Maserati Levante

3.0L | V6 | PANO | 19 IN WHEELS

2017 Maserati Levante

3.0L | V6 | PANO | 19 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,300KM
Used
VIN ZN661XUA1HX207758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26401
  • Mileage 65,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2020 Toyota Supra GR COUPE | CARBON FIBER | JBL for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Toyota Supra GR COUPE | CARBON FIBER | JBL 17,519 KM $59,910 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND | DIESEL | 20 IN WHEELS | PANO for sale in Vaughan, ON
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND | DIESEL | 20 IN WHEELS | PANO 54,904 KM $29,910 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON | ALPINE | DVD for sale in Vaughan, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON | ALPINE | DVD 72,447 KM $31,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2017 Maserati Levante