2017 Maserati Quattroporte

9,197 KM

Details Description Features

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2017 Maserati Quattroporte

2017 Maserati Quattroporte

SQ4 GranSport 3.0L/NAV/360CAM/HK/ACC/APPLE C/405HP

2017 Maserati Quattroporte

SQ4 GranSport 3.0L/NAV/360CAM/HK/ACC/APPLE C/405HP

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

9,197KM
Used
  • Stock #: NM0304
  VIN: zam56rrs9h1229730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,197 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 360 DEGREE CAMERA , BLIND SPOT, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, MEMORY SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, KEYLESS IGNITION, KEYLESS ENNTRY, LANE ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION SENSITIVTY, REAR SUN SHADES, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LIFTGATE, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, 405 HP, 405 TQ 2017 MASERATI QUATTROPORTE SQ4 GRANSPORT 3.0L GREY ON BLACK | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

