2017 Mazda MAZDA3

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 2 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9032416

9032416 Stock #: NM0586

NM0586 VIN: 3mzbn1t74hm140681

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0586

Mileage 95,235 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Security Anti-Theft Comfort Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Storage Box Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.