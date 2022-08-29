Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

95,235 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Auto SE/ CAM/ BLUETOOTH/ NO ACCIDENT/ 1-OWNER

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Auto SE/ CAM/ BLUETOOTH/ NO ACCIDENT/ 1-OWNER

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

95,235KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9032416
  Stock #: NM0586
  VIN: 3mzbn1t74hm140681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0586
  • Mileage 95,235 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, KEYLESS IGNITION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, CLEAN CARFAX, SINGLE OWNER 2017 GREY ON BLACK MAZDA3 SE | FRONT WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Cup Holder
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

