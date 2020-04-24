Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC, 2 Years Warranty

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC, 2 Years Warranty

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4934790
  • Stock #: 99MB166
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

** Buy Cars From Home Online or Make an Appointment  ** Special Deals & Offers ** Dear Valued Customers, In compliance with the Government of Ontario’s guidelines, our showroom will be open to the public by APPOINTMENT ONLY.

- Payment Deferral for 6 Months O.A.C    

- 24 Months Premium Plus Warranty ($2,500 Value)

- Some restrictions apply, contact us for more details*

2017 Mercedes Benz C43 AMG 4Matic with Clean CarFax - Accident Free.

High value features: AMG Sport exhaust, Parking Package With Reversing Camera, DYNAMIC SELECT, Burmester® Surround Sound System, 360 Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, Blind Spot monitoring, DVD player, Active brake system, 2 sets of wheels (AMG wheels & Aftermarket), Premium package, AMG package & much more.

Built to exceed your expectations, our 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 AWD Coupe is sculpted to perfection in Brilliant Blue Metallic! The 3.0 Liter Biturbo V6 provides you with 362hp and is perfectly matched with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission with AMG Dynamic Select for seamless shifts. Our All Wheel Drive soars to 60mph in just 4.6 seconds and delivers brilliant driving dynamics! Our AMG C43 is prestigious, poised, and powerful as it commands attention whether cruising down the street or parked in your driveway with its aggressive styling and beautiful alloy wheels. 

Masterfully crafted down to the last detail, the C43 cabin greets you with brushed aluminum pedals, red seat belts, an AMG menu with Racetimer, and even remote start via mbrace Mobile App. You'll appreciate dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, premium audio with FrontBass, Bluetooth, HD radio, SD card reader, and other top-shelf amenities. 

Our award-winning Mercedes-Benz puts an emphasis on safety with state-of-the-art systems such as Collision Prevention Assist Plus, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist and a rearview camera. You desire automotive excellence and our C43 AMG delivers! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

Used Car Loan, Financing, Leasing for Company or Personal use is available at the LOWEST possible rate! OAC. **Haggle Free**Hassel Free**fair Pricing**

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR NINE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $999. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor

