2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes Benz C43 AMG 4Matic with Clean CarFax - Accident Free.
High value features: AMG Sport exhaust, Parking Package With Reversing Camera, DYNAMIC SELECT, Burmester® Surround Sound System, 360 Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, Blind Spot monitoring, DVD player, Active brake system, 2 sets of wheels (AMG wheels & Aftermarket), Premium package, AMG package & much more.
Built to exceed your expectations, our 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 AWD Coupe is sculpted to perfection in Brilliant Blue Metallic! The 3.0 Liter Biturbo V6 provides you with 362hp and is perfectly matched with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission with AMG Dynamic Select for seamless shifts. Our All Wheel Drive soars to 60mph in just 4.6 seconds and delivers brilliant driving dynamics! Our AMG C43 is prestigious, poised, and powerful as it commands attention whether cruising down the street or parked in your driveway with its aggressive styling and beautiful alloy wheels.
Masterfully crafted down to the last detail, the C43 cabin greets you with brushed aluminum pedals, red seat belts, an AMG menu with Racetimer, and even remote start via mbrace Mobile App. You'll appreciate dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, premium audio with FrontBass, Bluetooth, HD radio, SD card reader, and other top-shelf amenities.
Our award-winning Mercedes-Benz puts an emphasis on safety with state-of-the-art systems such as Collision Prevention Assist Plus, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist and a rearview camera. You desire automotive excellence and our C43 AMG delivers! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
