2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

75,000 KM

Details

$29,878

+ tax & licensing
$29,878

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED 360

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED 360

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$29,878

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5529486
  • Stock #: 1927132
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB1HU180700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1927132
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, Aluminum Trim.

One Owner, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 27 2020 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, LED Lighting Package, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, And Easy-Pack Power Trunk Closer.

Packages Include Rear View Camera, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Storage Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

