2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, Aluminum Trim.
One Owner, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 27 2020 Or 80,000Km.
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, LED Lighting Package, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, And Easy-Pack Power Trunk Closer.
Packages Include Rear View Camera, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Storage Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, And More.
