Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC NIGHT PREMIUM PLUS ACTIVE LED 360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC NIGHT PREMIUM PLUS ACTIVE LED 360 CAM

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 5906397
  2. 5906397
  3. 5906397
  4. 5906397
  5. 5906397
  6. 5906397
  7. 5906397
  8. 5906397
  9. 5906397
  10. 5906397
  11. 5906397
  12. 5906397
  13. 5906397
  14. 5906397
  15. 5906397
  16. 5906397
  17. 5906397
  18. 5906397
  19. 5906397
  20. 5906397
  21. 5906397
  22. 5906397
Contact Seller

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5906397
  • Stock #: 2525734
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB5HU187844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2525734
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And Aluminum Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 6 2020 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, LED Lighting Package, Night Package, Heated Steering Wheel, 360 Camera, And A Easy-Pack Power Trunk Closer.

Packages Include Rear View Camera, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Storage Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 18" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Inlay, Night Package (P55), Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2018 BMW M4
 60,000 KM
$71,888 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 70,000 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 TECHNIK...
 64,000 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory