2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

118,494 KM

Details Description Features

$34,910

+ tax & licensing
$34,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C43 AMG I NAVI I PANO I BURMESTER I CAM

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C43 AMG I NAVI I PANO I BURMESTER I CAM

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$34,910

+ taxes & licensing

118,494KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 4MATIC®, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, Electronic Stability Control, KEYLESS GO®, Memory seat, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy w/Black Inlay. MERCEDES BENZ KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA DRIVER ASSIST PANORAMIC SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM 18 INCH WHEELS 90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. Free Canada wide shipping or free winter tires on all financed deals, some conditions apply, contact us for full details. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C43 AMG I NAVI I PANO I BURMESTER I CAM Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Premium Utility Vehicle

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

