2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

74,098 KM

Details

$108,910

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 | AMG | RED LEATHER | SUNROOF

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 | AMG | RED LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$108,910

+ taxes & licensing

74,098KM
Used
VIN WDCYC7DF6HX279128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,098 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

$108,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class