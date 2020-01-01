Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300|AMG Sport|Navigation|Blindspot|Camera|Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300|AMG Sport|Navigation|Blindspot|Camera|Pano Roof

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 4403991
  2. 4403991
  3. 4403991
  4. 4403991
  5. 4403991
  6. 4403991
  7. 4403991
  8. 4403991
  9. 4403991
  10. 4403991
  11. 4403991
  12. 4403991
  13. 4403991
  14. 4403991
  15. 4403991
  16. 4403991
  17. 4403991
  18. 4403991
  19. 4403991
  20. 4403991
  21. 4403991
  22. 4403991
  23. 4403991
  24. 4403991
  25. 4403991
Contact Seller

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4403991
  • Stock #: NM0162
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB3HF117267
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2006 Bentley Contine...
 83,000 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz C...
 131,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 81,000 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Send A Message