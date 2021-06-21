2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine producing 241HP and 273 Torque. 4MATIC All Wheel Drive. 7-Speed Automatic Transmission. Polar White exterior, Black leather interior, 5-spoke alloy wheels.The GLC300 4Matic comes well equipped with a range of standard options making it a great family car.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
AMG SPORT PACKAGE
ALLOY WHEEL
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
BLIND SPOT ASSIST
BACKUP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS
DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
HEATED MIRRORS
PUSH BUTTON START
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST
Competitive Price! Odometer is 87,926| BRILLIANT BLUE METALLIC 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC-CLASS I All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
150 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1466# Maximum Payload
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Permanent Locking Hubs
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Collision Prevention Assist Plus
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver Knee Airbag
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Interior
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Front and Rear Cupholder
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Homelink Garage Door Transmitter
Cruise Control
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Driver Foot Rest
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim
Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Net
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cargo Space Lights
Tracker System
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Outside Temp Gauge
Power (driver Only) Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
Tires: 18" All-Season Run-Flat
Clearcoat Paint
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Colored Door Handles
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Deep Tinted Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Grille
Roof Rack Rails Only
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear Fog Lamps
Perimeter/Approach Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3