2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

87,926 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
GLC 300 4M/Bspot, Bcam/Pano Sunroof/Navi/

GLC 300 4M/Bspot, Bcam/Pano Sunroof/Navi/

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

87,926KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7339577
  • Stock #: NM0736
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9HV008284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine producing 241HP and 273 Torque. 4MATIC All Wheel Drive. 7-Speed Automatic Transmission. Polar White exterior, Black leather interior, 5-spoke alloy wheels.The GLC300 4Matic comes well equipped with a range of standard options making it a great family car. 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

AMG SPORT PACKAGE

ALLOY WHEEL

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

BLIND SPOT ASSIST

BACKUP CAMERA

NAVIGATION

HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS

DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

HEATED MIRRORS

PUSH BUTTON START

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 87,926| BRILLIANT BLUE METALLIC 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC-CLASS I All Wheel Drive

 

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

 

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

 

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

150 Amp Alternator

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

1466# Maximum Payload

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Automatic Ride Control Suspension

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Permanent Locking Hubs

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Collision Prevention Assist Plus

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Driver Knee Airbag

BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

 

Interior

10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Front and Rear Cupholder

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Homelink Garage Door Transmitter

Cruise Control

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts

Driver Foot Rest

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Carpet Floor Trim

Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch

Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Cargo Net

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Cargo Space Lights

Tracker System

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Systems Monitor

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Outside Temp Gauge

Power (driver Only) Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Engine Immobilizer

Exterior

Tires: 18" All-Season Run-Flat

Clearcoat Paint

Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Body-Colored Door Handles

Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Deep Tinted Glass

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Chrome Grille

Roof Rack Rails Only

Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rear Fog Lamps

Perimeter/Approach Lights

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

