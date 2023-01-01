Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

120,000 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 SUV

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10177302
  Stock #: 1019426
  VIN: WDCTG4GB3HJ339696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mountain Grey Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Trim.Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Panoramic Sunroof, And An Online Navigation w/MB Apps.Packages Include Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, 8" Central Media Display, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Storage Package, sunglasses compartment in the overhead control panel, net in the passenger footwell, stowage compartments under the front seats and luggage nets on the backside of the front seats, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, KEYLESS GO, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, perforated front disc brakes w/MB logo, 19" AMG Alloy Wheels, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, perforated front brake rotors and MB inscribed calipers, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

