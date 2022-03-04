Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

GLA250 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT PANORAMIC MATTE CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

117,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB4HJ319277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mountain Grey Magno (Matte Finish) RARE FIND!!! On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Trim.

Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty, And Financing Options Available.

This Rare Find GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Panoramic Sunroof.

Packages Include Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, 8" Central Media Display, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Storage Package, sunglasses compartment in the overhead control panel, net in the passenger footwell, stowage compartments under the front seats and luggage nets on the backside of the front seats, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, KEYLESS GO, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, perforated front disc brakes w/MB logo, 19" AMG, AMG Styling Package, Aluminum Trim, Sport Brake System, perforated front brake rotors and MB inscribed calipers, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

