2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT PANORAMIC MATTE CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$30,888
- Listing ID: 8611718
- Stock #: 922533
- VIN: WDCTG4GB4HJ319277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Mountain Grey Magno (Matte Finish) RARE FIND!!! On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Trim.
Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty, And Financing Options Available.
This Rare Find GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Panoramic Sunroof.
Packages Include Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, 8" Central Media Display, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Storage Package, sunglasses compartment in the overhead control panel, net in the passenger footwell, stowage compartments under the front seats and luggage nets on the backside of the front seats, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, KEYLESS GO, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, perforated front disc brakes w/MB logo, 19" AMG, AMG Styling Package, Aluminum Trim, Sport Brake System, perforated front brake rotors and MB inscribed calipers, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Vehicle Features
