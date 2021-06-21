2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Listing ID: 7563094

7563094 Stock #: NM00084

NM00084 VIN: WDC0G4KB7HV000393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,717 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation

