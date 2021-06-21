Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

87,717 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

GLC 300/Nav/360 Cam/Blind Spot/Pano Sunroof

GLC 300/Nav/360 Cam/Blind Spot/Pano Sunroof

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,717KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7563094
  • Stock #: NM00084
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB7HV000393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,717 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 is the perfect blend between luxury, practicality and performance. This luxury SUV gets its power from a turbocharged four-cylinder rated at 241 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

NAVIGATION

360 DEGREE CAMERA

BLIND SPOT

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

MEMORY SEATS

HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

AGILITY CONTROL SUSPENSION

WOOD TRIM

PUSH START BUTTON / KEYLESS ENTRY

DRIVING ASSIST PLUS PACKAGE

LANE ASSIST

PRE-SAFE SYSTEM

BAS PLUS WITH TRAFFIC ASSIST

COLLISION PREVENTION

PARKING ASSIST

HEADS UP DISPLAY

POWER LIFTGATE 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 87,717 |  2017 GREY MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 300 4MATIC | All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

