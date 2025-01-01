Menu
Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

VIN 4JGDF6EE2HA794735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28334
  • Mileage 145,207 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 is a Canadian vehicle. A luxurious and spacious 7-seater SUV, it blends power, elegance, and advanced technology. With its refined V6 engine, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, and premium features, this GLS 450 is designed for ultimate comfort and performance.

Key Features Include:

3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo Engine
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Front Seats with Massage Function
Power-Folding Third-Row Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Aluminum Alloy Wheels
LED Daytime Running Lights & LED Taillights
Rain-Sensing Wipers
Rearview Camera System
Push-Button Start & Keyless Entry
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Premium Audio System with Bluetooth & SiriusXM

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Premium Utility Vehicle

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Collision Avoidance System

