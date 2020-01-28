4MATIC®, Leather.







Recent Arrival! Odometer is 19300 kilometers below market average! Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4MATIC LWB







Awards:



* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Premium Utility Vehicle

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

VENTILATED SEATS

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Backup Sensor

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Power Lift Gates

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

