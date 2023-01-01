$82,910+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550 AMG COUPE I HUD I SWAROVSKI I MASSAGE
44,342KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 44,342 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Hydraulic lift
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
