2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

44,342 KM

Details Features

$82,910

+ tax & licensing
$82,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 AMG COUPE I HUD I SWAROVSKI I MASSAGE

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 AMG COUPE I HUD I SWAROVSKI I MASSAGE

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$82,910

+ taxes & licensing

44,342KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9770950
  • Stock #: 24935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24935
  • Mileage 44,342 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Hydraulic lift
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

