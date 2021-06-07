Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

54,456 KM

$79,910

+ tax & licensing
SL550 AMG I CONVERTIBLE I NAV I COMING SOON

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

54,456KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory Warranty Until October 2021 or 80,000km, Creame Leather, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Traction control, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 AMG I CONVERTIBLE I NAV I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Premium Utility Vehicle

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

