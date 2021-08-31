Menu
2017 Porsche Boxster

22,218 KM

Details Description Features

$71,910

+ tax & licensing
$71,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2017 Porsche Boxster

2017 Porsche Boxster

718 CONVERTIBLE | NAVI | LEATHER | COMING SOON

2017 Porsche Boxster

718 CONVERTIBLE | NAVI | LEATHER | COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$71,910

+ taxes & licensing

22,218KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7608400
  Stock #: 21970
  VIN: WP0CA2A85HS221894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 22,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Security system, Speed control, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 19" Boxster S. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Red 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster CONVERTIBLE | NAVI | LEATHER | COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

