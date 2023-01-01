Menu
2017 Porsche Cayenne

87,726 KM

Details Features

$39,910

+ tax & licensing
$39,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Cayenne

2017 Porsche Cayenne

PLATINUM EDITION | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | 20 IN WHEELS

2017 Porsche Cayenne

PLATINUM EDITION | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | 20 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$39,910

+ taxes & licensing

87,726KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10364373
  • VIN: WP1AA2A21HKA91033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,726 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Power Options

Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Stability Control

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
