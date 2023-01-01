$39,910+ tax & licensing
$39,910
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Porsche Cayenne
PLATINUM EDITION | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | 20 IN WHEELS
Location
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
87,726KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10364373
- VIN: WP1AA2A21HKA91033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,726 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Power Options
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Stability Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
