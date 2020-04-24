Menu
2017 Porsche Cayenne

S E HYBRID I PANO I NAVI I PARK ASSIST

2017 Porsche Cayenne

S E HYBRID I PANO I NAVI I PARK ASSIST

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$59,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,082KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4919079
  • Stock #: 19062
  • VIN: WP1AE2A29HLA68677
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. FREE Canada-WIDE SHIPPING* LIMITED EXCHANGE POLICY* * Some restrictitions apply, contact us for more details. Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 3.0L V6 DI Electric Supercharged, Black Leather, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort Lighting Package, Memory Package. PORSCHE KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS SPORTS CHRONO PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA BOSE SOUND MEMORY SEATS COMFORT LIGHTNING PACKAGE Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 26224 kilometers below market average! White 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E HYBRID I PANO I NAVI I PARK ASSIST Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners commonly rate performance, passenger comfort, an exquisite interior and pleasing exterior styling highly, with the up-level lighting and stereo system rated commonly as feature content favourites. A logical layout to most of the cabin, as well as a feeling of confident and responsive control in any weather, help round out the package. The sound of the Cayenne, especially on models with the V8 engine, is also highly rated. By and large, most owners rave about the Cayenne's overall feel as a real-deal luxury performance SUV. Note that many owners say an upgrade from a first-generation Cayenne into a second-generation Cayenne is a good one. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

