$48,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

I PLATINUM EDITION I PANO I 20 I INCH WHEELS

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

  • 48,056KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5263322
  • Stock #: 19385
  • VIN: WP1AA2A26HKA86538
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory warranty Until MArch 2021 Or 80,000km, 20 Inch Wheels, Beige Leather, 14-Way Power Seats, Automatically Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Lighting System, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort Lighting Package (PP6), Electric Slide & Tilt Glass Sunroof, Heated steering wheel, Memory Package, Power Steering Plus, Premium Package, Reversing Camera w/Front & Rear ParkAssist. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Brown 2017 Porsche Cayenne I PLATINUM EDITION I PANO I 20 I INCH WHEELS Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners commonly rate performance, passenger comfort, an exquisite interior and pleasing exterior styling highly, with the up-level lighting and stereo system rated commonly as feature content favourites. A logical layout to most of the cabin, as well as a feeling of confident and responsive control in any weather, help round out the package. The sound of the Cayenne, especially on models with the V8 engine, is also highly rated. By and large, most owners rave about the Cayenne’s overall feel as a real-deal luxury performance SUV. Note that many owners say an upgrade from a first-generation Cayenne into a second-generation Cayenne is a good one. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Bose Sound System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

