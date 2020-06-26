+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just Arrived...
You desire the finer things in life, and our 2017 Porsche Cayenne in Jet Black Metallic delivers! Powered by an amazing 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 300hp while connected to a proven 8 Speed Tiptronic Automatic transmission to help you get to 60mph in just over 7 seconds. This All Wheel Drive SUV will delight you with its dynamic performance with optimum balance, all while scoring near approximately 9.8L/100km on the highway. The sharp, sophisticated lines of our Cayenne grace your driveway and will get your neighbors talking about your incredible style and panache along with alloy wheels, xenon headlights, and LED lights.
Upscale elements abound in the gorgeous Cayenne interior with dual-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable front seats, partial leather, a leather steering wheel, and 40/20/40-split-folding rear seatbacks. Other notable features include a power tailgate, rear privacy glass, and a cooled glove box. All the information you require is close at hand with our prominent touchscreen, Bluetooth, Navigation, and an incredible audio system with USB interface and HD Radio.
Safety is paramount with Porsche, as evidenced by Cayenne's smart construction including Porsche Stability management, a sophisticated braking system, airbags, and more! With incredible driving dynamics, top-shelf amenities, and bold style, this is a phenomenal choice and your ultimate reward. Get on the road to success! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This 2017 Porsche Cayenne AWD is in excellent condition and comes fully certified, Saftey is included, No Extra Charge
Financing is available for All Type of Credits. Used Car Leasing is available, also.
No question is a bad question, call for any questions. Visit our website for more great deals www.topbillinauto.ca
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Monday 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM
Extended Warranty with Excellent coverage Available up to 48 months or 80,000 Kms www.topbillinauto.ca
