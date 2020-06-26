Menu
$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2017 Porsche Cayenne

Clean CarFax

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5275058
  • Stock #: 90705252
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Just Arrived...

You desire the finer things in life, and our 2017 Porsche Cayenne in Jet Black Metallic delivers! Powered by an amazing 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 300hp while connected to a proven 8 Speed Tiptronic Automatic transmission to help you get to 60mph in just over 7 seconds. This All Wheel Drive SUV will delight you with its dynamic performance with optimum balance, all while scoring near approximately 9.8L/100km on the highway. The sharp, sophisticated lines of our Cayenne grace your driveway and will get your neighbors talking about your incredible style and panache along with alloy wheels, xenon headlights, and LED lights. 

Upscale elements abound in the gorgeous Cayenne interior with dual-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable front seats, partial leather, a leather steering wheel, and 40/20/40-split-folding rear seatbacks. Other notable features include a power tailgate, rear privacy glass, and a cooled glove box. All the information you require is close at hand with our prominent touchscreen, Bluetooth, Navigation, and an incredible audio system with USB interface and HD Radio.

Safety is paramount with Porsche, as evidenced by Cayenne's smart construction including Porsche Stability management, a sophisticated braking system, airbags, and more! With incredible driving dynamics, top-shelf amenities, and bold style, this is a phenomenal choice and your ultimate reward. Get on the road to success! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

_________________________________________________________________________

This 2017 Porsche Cayenne AWD is in excellent condition and comes fully certified, Saftey is included, No Extra Charge

__________________________________________________________________________

Financing is available for All Type of Credits. Used Car Leasing is available, also.
__________________________________________________________________________

No question is a bad question, call for any questions. Visit our website for more great deals www.topbillinauto.ca

__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Monday 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM

__________________________________________________________________________ 

Extended Warranty with Excellent coverage Available up to 48 months or 80,000 Kms www.topbillinauto.ca 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Wheel Locks
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

