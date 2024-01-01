Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1010 kilometers below market average! Gold 2017 Porsche Macan NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024, the 2024 BNS Award, the 2024 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we dont just serve the GTA, were proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more. At TAB, were committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting! We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if youre just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify. So if youre looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more. Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $799. Reviews: * Owners tend to appreciate Macans all-weather performance attributes, the elegant and understated cabin design, unique exterior styling, and solid all-around performance and luxury value on most models. The V6 power plants are highly rated for smoothness, output, and even fuel efficiency. The PDK transmission is a favourite as well, especially when driven hard. Ample onboard storage and cargo space help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Luxury Compact SUV

2017 Porsche Macan

93,776 KM

Details Description

$29,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Porsche Macan

PREMIUM PLUS PKG | BOSE | PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Macan

PREMIUM PLUS PKG | BOSE | PANO

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 11448653
  2. 11448653
  3. 11448653
  4. 11448653
  5. 11448653
  6. 11448653
  7. 11448653
  8. 11448653
  9. 11448653
  10. 11448653
  11. 11448653
  12. 11448653
  13. 11448653
  14. 11448653
  15. 11448653
  16. 11448653
  17. 11448653
  18. 11448653
  19. 11448653
  20. 11448653
  21. 11448653
  22. 11448653
  23. 11448653
  24. 11448653
  25. 11448653
  26. 11448653
  27. 11448653
  28. 11448653
  29. 11448653
  30. 11448653
  31. 11448653
  32. 11448653
  33. 11448653
  34. 11448653
  35. 11448653
  36. 11448653
Contact Seller

$29,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,776KM
VIN WP1AA2A50HLB09638

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1010 kilometers below market average! Gold 2017 Porsche Macan

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024, the 2024 BNS Award, the 2024 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if youre just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $799.

Reviews:
* Owners tend to appreciate Macans all-weather performance attributes, the elegant and understated cabin design, unique exterior styling, and solid all-around performance and luxury value on most models. The V6 power plants are highly rated for smoothness, output, and even fuel efficiency. The PDK transmission is a favourite as well, especially when driven hard. Ample onboard storage and cargo space help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Luxury Compact SUV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2016 Audi A8 4.0T V8 | NIGHT VISION | MASSAGE | 20 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2016 Audi A8 4.0T V8 | NIGHT VISION | MASSAGE | 20 IN WHEELS 81,610 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 AMG | COUPE | BURMESTER | 19 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 AMG | COUPE | BURMESTER | 19 IN WHEELS 116,512 KM $43,912 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Macan PREMIUM PLUS PKG | RED LEATHER | 20 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Porsche Macan PREMIUM PLUS PKG | RED LEATHER | 20 IN WHEELS 34,591 KM $57,912 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan