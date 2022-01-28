Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Porsche Macan

102,432 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

PANO/CAM/20 IN WHEELS/ACCIDENT FREE/1-OWNER/PDC

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Macan

PANO/CAM/20 IN WHEELS/ACCIDENT FREE/1-OWNER/PDC

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,432KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8166604
  • Stock #: NM0287
  • VIN: WP1AA2A57HLB81405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0287
  • Mileage 102,432 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER AND ALCANTARA, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, AUTO ON OFF FUNCTION, PARK ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LIFTGATE, 20 INCH WHEELS, SATELLITE RADIO, CLEAN CARFAX, SINGLE OWNER. 2017 BLACK ON BLACK PORSCHE MACAN | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 59,701 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac SRX PR...
 137,090 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Avala...
 103,617 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory