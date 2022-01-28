$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | PANO | BOSE | COMING SOON
Location
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
126,251KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8255622
- Stock #: 01695
- VIN: WP1AA2A55HLB01695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,251 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
