2017 Porsche Macan
GTS | NAVI | PANO | BOSE
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
55,751KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9568036
- Stock #: 52970
- VIN: WP1AG2A55HLB52970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 52970
- Mileage 55,751 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Power Antenna
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Leatherette Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3