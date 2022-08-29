Menu
2017 Porsche Panamera

35,464 KM

Details Features

$95,910

+ tax & licensing
$95,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Panamera

2017 Porsche Panamera

4S I PREM PKG I 21IN WHEELS I NAV I COMING SOON

2017 Porsche Panamera

4S I PREM PKG I 21IN WHEELS I NAV I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$95,910

+ taxes & licensing

35,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9290608
  • Stock #: 23913
  • VIN: wp0ab2a70hl123913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23913
  • Mileage 35,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

