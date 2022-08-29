$95,910+ tax & licensing
$95,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2017 Porsche Panamera
4S I PREM PKG I 21IN WHEELS I NAV I COMING SOON
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
35,464KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9290608
- Stock #: 23913
- VIN: wp0ab2a70hl123913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,464 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3