2017 Porsche Panamera

$95,910 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 4 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9290608

9290608 Stock #: 23913

23913 VIN: wp0ab2a70hl123913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23913

Mileage 35,464 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Rear Defroster Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Fully loaded Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.