2017 RAM 1500

160,897 KM

Details Features

$24,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

CREW CAB | 4x4 | TRACTION CONTROL

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

160,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031955
  • Stock #: 25237
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2HG790462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,897 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Safety

Power Brakes

Seating

Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Crew Cab
4th Door
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
