$24,910+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
CREW CAB | 4x4 | TRACTION CONTROL
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$24,910
+ taxes & licensing
160,897KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10031955
- Stock #: 25237
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT2HG790462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25237
- Mileage 160,897 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Safety
Power Brakes
Seating
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Crew Cab
4th Door
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3