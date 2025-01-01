$39,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Tesla Model X
75D | ENHANCED FEATURES !
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,796KM
VIN 5YJXCDE21HF076735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,796 KM
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
