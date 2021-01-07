2017 Volvo XC90

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof WiFi Hotspot Hands-Free Liftgate Lane Keeping Assist

