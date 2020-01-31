Menu
2018 Audi A4

Sedan TECHNIK S-LINE BLACK ADVANCED DRIVER ASSIST HEAD-UP DISPLAY

2018 Audi A4

Sedan TECHNIK S-LINE BLACK ADVANCED DRIVER ASSIST HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$40,878

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4640388
  • Stock #: 2837743
  • VIN: WAUFNAF4XJA091945
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Ibis White Exterior On Black w/Red Stitch Sport Leather Seats.

One Owner, Local Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty August 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik S Tronic Is Loaded With S-Line Black Package, Advanced Driver Assistance Package, And Head-Up Display.

Packages Include Audi Pre Sense City, Traffic Congestion Assist, Audi Pre Sense Front, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Audi Active Lane Assist, Top View Camera, Navigation & Infotainment system, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Front And Rear, Parking Sensors, Back-Up Camera, black rear spoiler, stainless steel pedals, inlays, optics (grille and window surrounds), side sill extensions, interior and exterior badging, stainless steel door sills and mirrors, Wheels: 8.5J x 19" 5-Arm Rotor Design Titanium finish, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel, Front Sport Seats, power lumbar for driver and passenger, And More

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

