Ibis White Exterior On Black w/Red Stitch Sport Leather Seats.



One Owner, Local Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty August 2022 Or 80,000Km.



This 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik S Tronic Is Loaded With S-Line Black Package, Advanced Driver Assistance Package, And Head-Up Display.



Packages Include Audi Pre Sense City, Traffic Congestion Assist, Audi Pre Sense Front, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Audi Active Lane Assist, Top View Camera, Navigation & Infotainment system, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Front And Rear, Parking Sensors, Back-Up Camera, black rear spoiler, stainless steel pedals, inlays, optics (grille and window surrounds), side sill extensions, interior and exterior badging, stainless steel door sills and mirrors, Wheels: 8.5J x 19" 5-Arm Rotor Design Titanium finish, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel, Front Sport Seats, power lumbar for driver and passenger, And More



Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features AWD

Navigation System

Parking Sensors

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic

