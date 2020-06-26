Menu
$30,878

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

Sedan QUATTRO S-LINE SPORT DRIVER ASSISTANCE PROGRESSIV

2018 Audi A4

Sedan QUATTRO S-LINE SPORT DRIVER ASSISTANCE PROGRESSIV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  • 43,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5252717
  • Stock #: 2828133
  • VIN: WAUENAF4XJA182791
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Moonlight Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

Local Ontario Vehicle, Ex-Daily Rental, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty June 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Audi A4 TFSI Quattro Progressiv Model With S-Line Sport Package, And Driver Assistance package Model Including Navigation, Audi Pre Sense Rear, Audi Side Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Top View Camera, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth w/Audio, Media-Interface, Keyless-Go w/Push Button Start, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, S line Exterior, Steel Door Sills, Flat Bottom 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Audi Drive-Select, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sport Seats, Power Lumbar For Driver And Passenger, Wheels: 19 Inch 5-V Spoke Titanium Finish Alloy Wheels, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, LED Headlights, And More

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

