905-264-5588
Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior.
Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty March 2022 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2018 Audi A4 TFSI Quattro Progressiv Model With S-Line Sport Package Is Loaded With Navigation, Bluetooth w/Audio, Media-Interface, Keyless-Go w/Push Button Start, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, S line Exterior, Steel Door Sills, Flat Bottom 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Audi Drive-Select, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sport Seats, Power Lumbar For Driver And Passenger, 19 Inch 5-V Spoke Titanium Finish Alloy Wheels, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, LED Headlights, And More
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
