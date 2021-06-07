Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A4

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

Sedan 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A4

Sedan 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 7232198
  2. 7232198
  3. 7232198
  4. 7232198
  5. 7232198
  6. 7232198
  7. 7232198
  8. 7232198
  9. 7232198
  10. 7232198
  11. 7232198
  12. 7232198
  13. 7232198
  14. 7232198
  15. 7232198
  16. 7232198
  17. 7232198
  18. 7232198
  19. 7232198
  20. 7232198
  21. 7232198
  22. 7232198
Contact Seller

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7232198
  • Stock #: 353035
  • VIN: WAUENAF47JN009755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 353035
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty March 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Audi A4 TFSI Quattro Progressiv Model With S-Line Sport Package Is Loaded With Navigation, Bluetooth w/Audio, Media-Interface, Keyless-Go w/Push Button Start, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, S line Exterior, Steel Door Sills, Flat Bottom 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Audi Drive-Select, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sport Seats, Power Lumbar For Driver And Passenger, 19 Inch 5-V Spoke Titanium Finish Alloy Wheels, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, LED Headlights, And More

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 37,000 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 75,000 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 40,000 KM
$51,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory