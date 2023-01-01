Menu
2018 Audi A5

41,404 KM

Details Description Features

$44,898

+ tax & licensing
$44,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 Audi A5

2018 Audi A5

Cabriolet Technik/ADAPTIVE CRUISE/ 360 CAM/ B&O/ NAVI

2018 Audi A5

Cabriolet Technik/ADAPTIVE CRUISE/ 360 CAM/ B&O/ NAVI

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$44,898

+ taxes & licensing

41,404KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9619531
  • Stock #: NM0733
  • VIN: wau2ngf58jn017409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # NM0733
  • Mileage 41,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Degree Camera, Navigation, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Keyless Entry and Ignition, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Eco Stop/Start, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Paddle Shifters, Speed Warning, Parking Aid, Distance Warning, Traffic Jam Assist, Efficiency Assist, Audi Pre Sense, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Assist, Rain Sensors, Clean Carfax 2018 White on Grey Audi A5 Convertible | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

