2018 Audi Q5

$36,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10230446

10230446 Stock #: 1531539

1531539 VIN: WA1FNAFY1J2226496

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1531539

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.