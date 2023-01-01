Menu
2018 Audi Q5

58,000 KM

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2.0 Tfsi Quattro Technik S Tronic

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

58,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10230446
  • Stock #: 1531539
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY1J2226496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1531539
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior.Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2018 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik Is Loaded With A S-Line Sport Package, An Advanced Driver Assistance Package.Packages Include Virtual Cockpit, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth w/Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats (Front And Rear), Keyless-Go, Blind Spot Assist, Pre Sense Front Forward Collision and Audi Pre Sense Rear Rear Collision, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Congestion Assist, Audi Pre Sense Front w/Pre Sense City, Audi Active Lane Assist, S line exterior, 20" 5-Segment Spoke Design, S Line Rear Spoiler, S Line Exterior Badging, S Line Interior Badging, Black Headliner, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, Power Lumbar For Both Front Seats, S line Stainless Steel Door Sills, And More.Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

