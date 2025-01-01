$23,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0 TFSI |QUATTRO | PROGRESSIV | S TRONIC | 19"RIM
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,580KM
VIN WA1BNAFYXJ2002741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,580 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
Console
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
