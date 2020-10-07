Menu
2018 Audi Q7

64,000 KM

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

TECHNIK S-LINE SPORT DRIVER ASSISTTANCE PLUS LUXURY DYNAMIC

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

64,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5906394
  • Stock #: 7745851
  • VIN: WA1WAAF72JD017954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7745851
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Orca Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And Aluminum Upper Inlay/Grey Oak Lower Inlay Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty December 2021 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Quattro Technik Tiptronic Model Is Loaded With S-Line Sport Package, Driver Assistance Plus Package, Luxury Package, Dynamic Ride Package, And 21 5 Twin Spoke Design Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Navigation, 360 Camera, AM/FM/CD/XM, Bluetooth w/Audi, Panoramic Roof, Audi Drive Select, Virtual Cockpit, Head Up Display, High-Beam Assistant, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, Stop & Go/Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus/Pre Sense City, Camera And Distance Sensor, Audi Active Lane Assist, Power Door Closers, Individual Contour Ventilation Seats, Massage Function For Front Seats, Adaptive Sport Air Suspension, 4 Wheel Steering, S Line Front/Rear Bumpers, S Line Fender Badges, S Line Roof Spoiler, Black Headliner, S Line Door Sills, And Much More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

