2018 Audi S4

57,000 KM

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
Sedan TECHNIK CARBON DYNAMIC STEERING SPORT DIFFERENTIAL

2018 Audi S4

Sedan TECHNIK CARBON DYNAMIC STEERING SPORT DIFFERENTIAL

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

57,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6505531
  • Stock #: 2041146
  • VIN: WAUC4AF48JA001407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2041146
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ibis White Exterior On Black Diamond Stitching Leather Interior, And Carbon Atlas Inlays.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro Technik Tiptronic Model Is Loaded With Navigation, Virtual Cockpit, Back-Up Camera, Front Camera, Side Cameras, Dual Climate Control, Blind Spot Assist, Sunroof, Alarm, Home-Link, Keyless Entry, Memory Seats, Massage Seats, Split Folding Rear Seats, Bang&Olufsen Surround Sound, CarPlay, Audi -Drive Select, Sport Differential, Dynamic Steering, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

