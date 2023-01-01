2018 Audi S5 Coupe

$38,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 9 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10182771

10182771 Stock #: 25512

25512 VIN: WAUR4AF5XJA070117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 25512

Mileage 92,963 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof tinted windows Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Auxiliary 12v Outlet Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.