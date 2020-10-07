Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 3 Series

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M-SPORT EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M-SPORT EDITION

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 6167892
  2. 6167892
  3. 6167892
  4. 6167892
  5. 6167892
  6. 6167892
  7. 6167892
  8. 6167892
  9. 6167892
  10. 6167892
  11. 6167892
  12. 6167892
  13. 6167892
  14. 6167892
  15. 6167892
  16. 6167892
  17. 6167892
  18. 6167892
  19. 6167892
  20. 6167892
  21. 6167892
Contact Seller

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6167892
  • Stock #: 232933
  • VIN: WBA8D9G55JNU69826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 232933
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Alpine White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And Brushed Aluminum Trim w/High-Gloss Black Highlight.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service June 26 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 BMW 330i xDrive M-Sport Edition Is Loaded With Apple CarPlay Preparation, Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, High-Gloss Shadow Line, 18" Lt Aly Double-Spoke (Style 400M), Lights Package, Through Loading System, Alarm System, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, M Leather Steering Wheel, Glass Sunroof, Active Blind Spot Detection, M Aerodynamics Package, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Lumbar Support, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 71,000 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300 F-...
 33,000 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300 F-...
 38,000 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory