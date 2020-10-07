2018 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
Alpine White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And Brushed Aluminum Trim w/High-Gloss Black Highlight.
One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service June 26 2022 Or 80,000Km.
This 2018 BMW 330i xDrive M-Sport Edition Is Loaded With Apple CarPlay Preparation, Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, High-Gloss Shadow Line, 18" Lt Aly Double-Spoke (Style 400M), Lights Package, Through Loading System, Alarm System, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, M Leather Steering Wheel, Glass Sunroof, Active Blind Spot Detection, M Aerodynamics Package, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Lumbar Support, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
