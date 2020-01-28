2018 BMW 5 Series

Safety Security System

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Rain sensor wipers Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

Power Adjustable Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Backup Sensor

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.